Investor news: Want to file a complaint against any mutual fund? Know step-by-step process

SCORES is an online platform that allows investors to file a complaint, regarding the securities market, online with SEBI against listed companies and also SEBI-registered intermediaries.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

Do you want to register a complaint against a mutual fund in India? If so, then you can file a complaint either with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) or with the mutual fund itself. 

If you want to register a complaint with SEBI, it has a SEBI Complaints Redress System (SCORES) facilitates where you can lodge a complaint online and also view its status. 

What is SEBI Complaints Redress System or SCORES?

Features of SCORES 

It has a centralised database of investor complaints

It is easier for online movement of complaints to the respective listed company or SEBI-registered intermediary

Action Taken Reports (ATRs) by the concerned listed company or SEBI-registered intermediary can also be found online through SCORES.

Investors can view the actions taken on the complaint and its current status online through SCORES

What is the type of complaints that come under SEBI? 

Complaints that arise out of issues that are covered under the SEBI Act;
Securities Contract Regulation Act;
Depositories Act;
Rules and regulations made under relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

How can an investor file a complaint online in SCORES? 

Step 1: It is important to be registered on SCORES to file a complaint. 

Step 2: On the homepage of the SCORES portal, investors may click on 'Register Here' under 'Investor Corner' to register themselves.

Step 3: After registration is complete, click on 'Complaint Registration' under 'Investor Corner'

Step 4: Provide the complaint details and select the accurate complaint category, entity name, and nature of the complaint. 

Step 5: Provide a brief of complaint details (up to 1000 characters)

Step 6: A PDF document (up to 2MB in size for each nature of the complaint) can also be attached as a supporting document

Step 7: After successful submission, a system-generated unique registration number will be displayed on the screen which may be noted for future correspondence.

In addition to this, a text message will also be sent to the investor informing them about the successful registration of the complaint. 

Here are the mandatory details required for filing complaints on SCORES

Name, PAN, Address, Mobile Number, Email ID

SEBI also has a toll-free helpline service number - 1800 266 7575 or 1800 22 7575. The toll-free helpline service is available to investors from India in 8 languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, and Kannada.

CRPF recruitment exam admit card: Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) hall ticket released, get direct link here
