Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Investment plans for girl child: SSY, NSC, Post Office Term Deposit, ULIPs, check benefits and interest rates

Banks and post offices in India provide many investment possibilities which assure the best saving options for girl child.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

Investment plans for girl child: SSY, NSC, Post Office Term Deposit, ULIPs, check benefits and interest rates
File photo

In India, banks and post offices offer a variety of amazing investment opportunities that guarantee the best saving options for girls. But in order to evaluate them and choose the best investments for their child, parents must have a complete understanding of these possibilities.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) 

The girl child's name must be used while opening the account. The minimum and maximum annual investments range from Rs 250 to Rs 150,000. The parents can afford the annual cost. The parent or legal guardian of a girl child between the ages of zero and ten may open an account in the child's name under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY).

National Savings Certificate (NSC)

A low-risk government-sponsored scheme called the National Savings Certificate (NSC) is available at post offices all over India. With a tonne of options, this investment plan is perfect for Indian girls.

Post-Office Term Deposit (POTD)

Another alluring investment plan for girls is the Post-Office Term Deposit (POTD), which is similar to a bank FD or fixed deposit. The rates for the post office 1-year, 2-year, 3-year, and 5-year time deposits have been increased to 6.6%, 6.8%, 6.9%, and 7%, from 5.5%, 5.7%, 5.8%, and 6.7% respectively.

Unit Link Insurance Plan 

The Unit Link Insurance Plan, or ULIP, is one of the best plans for a female child in the nation and is another financial option that Amit Gupta suggests you consider for your daughter.

READ: Bank holidays in February 2023: Banks to remain closed for up to 10 days, full list here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Cholesterol key reason for heart diseases: Know the causes and how to control it
From Chakrata to Auli, it's snowing all over in Dehradun, see PICS
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters
Happy New Year 2023: India welcomes new year with colorful celebrations | In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 589 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.