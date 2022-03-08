Investment alert! The Yogi Group reveals why Indians should buy a second home in Dubai

Finding lucrative investment opportunities takes time. For the most part, it is a gamble, calculated or not. However, looking at the growth trajectory of Dubai over the last decade, it is clear that it is a prime investment hub for investors everywhere. According to the Yogi Group, real estate in Dubai is one of the best investment options to consider.

As many Indian investors look into prime real estate areas for investment, the Yogi Group pinpoints Dubai as that location. The group's real estate arm, Yogi Real Estate, is a property management company that acts on behalf of landlords. It provides a suite of management services that raise the appeal of its clients' properties. Their services extend to ensure that facilities work smoothly and tenants are satisfied with the accommodation and its surroundings. All services are geared towards ensuring that clients get maximum returns from their property.

Yogi Real Estate also facilitates a smooth transition for Indian businessmen looking to establish their businesses in the land of dreams. "With the Emirati government taking historic steps like 100 percent foreign ownership and new Foreign Direct Investment laws, the aspirations of Indian companies to establish a base in Dubai have seen a new dawn. At Yogi Real Estate, we've helped numerous Indian companies to launch their corporate offices in Dubai by extending our experience, network, as well as know-how of the laws of the land," states the group's MD, Atinirmal G. Pagarani.

A “Golden” Opportunities’ Galore

The Yogi Group, which has its roots in Dubai for nearly five decades, highlights that buying a second home in Dubai or stepping into commercial property investment is the best decision anyone can make. Through Yogi Real Estate, businessmen can also establish successful businesses in Dubai, especially since Dubai affords investors the Golden Visa. Indian investors have a golden opportunity to invest in verified investment opportunities that are low risk and high reward.

Closer Home

The close proximity of Dubai to India makes it easier for Indians to consider properties in Dubai. With only a 3-hour flight from Mumbai, world-class infrastructure, and unrivaled tourism, Dubai is a prime choice for a second home and commercial properties investment. There has been a steady increase in commercial investment, which Yogi Real Estate helps investors set up in Dubai. The company identifies prime locations for investors and takes care of the hard lifting for them.

"The worry about needing a property manager keeps people from buying a second home or a commercial space. However, with the help of property management companies, you can comfortably purchase your second home in Dubai and leave the rest to reliable property managers," shares Atinirmal G. Pagarani.

Final Word

Before committing to an opportunity, investors ask many questions, and Yogi Real Estate is well prepared to walk investors through their journey. "It is essential to fully understand what an investment entails and how property management runs in Dubai. Even with many investment opportunities, it is wise to conduct thorough research into the market and weigh your investment options to ensure you get the best deal," explains Atinirmal.

Demand for property investment in Dubai is increasing and is unlikely to slow down. It is crucial to strike now before property prices skyrocket out of reach.

(Sponsored Feature)