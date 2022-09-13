Search icon
Invest Rs 50 per day in THIS scheme to get returns up to Rs.35 lakh, check details here

India Post often brings schemes where you have to make small investments which will give you a big profit and are absolutely safe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 02:47 PM IST

Individuals look for schemes where they have to invest less but the maturity amount should be maximum which can protect them from bad days. Due to the abundance of investment options available in the market and investment platforms announcing new schemes, investing has become the preferred method for everyone.
 
India Post often brings schemes where you have to make small investments which will give you a big profit and are absolutely safe. 
Gram Suraksha Yojana, here, can get you huge returns of up to 35 lakhs by just investing Rs 50 per day.  The government has brought this wonderful scheme under the Rural Postal Life Insurance Schemes program of the Post Office. In case of the death of an investor the nominee will receive the money from the Government.
 
Rules and regulations under Gram Suraksha Yojana:
  • Any Indian citizen between the ages of 19 and 55 may invest in this programme. 
  • Investments in the Gram Suraksha Yojana can range from ten thousand to ten lakh rupees. 
  • The instalment can be deposited on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual basis.
  • A monthly premium of Rs. 1515 must be paid if you invest in this plan starting at the age of 19 for 55 years.Upon maturity, you will receive Rs. 31.60 lakh.
  • On the other hand, if you pay Rs 1411 in premiums each month for 60 years, you will receive Rs 34.60 lakh.
