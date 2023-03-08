International Women's Day: Women offered higher interest rates on fixed deposits by Indian banks, check rates

Women's Day 2023: On March 8, 2023, International Women's Day will be celebrated worldwide. In the spirit of the day, several financial institutions and housing finance companies in India are offering higher interest rates to women investors than to their male counterparts on schemes like fixed deposits and RD.

Indian Bank is offering a special FD called IND SUPER 400 DAYS, which provides 7.15 per cent interest rate for women under 60 years of age. Meanwhile, senior citizens and super citizen women can receive 7.60 per cent and 7.90 per cent interest rates, respectively. On the other hand, common people are receiving 7.10 per cent interest rate on this 400-day FD.

Punjab and Sindh Bank has launched a new FD scheme called PAB Grih Lakshmi Fixed Deposit Scheme, which offers women below 60 years of age an interest rate of 6.65 per cent for offline investment and 6.90 per cent for online investment. Additionally, senior citizen women can receive 7.15 per cent interest rate for offline investment and 7.40% for online investment. The FD has a maturity period of 551 days.

Shri Ram Finance Company is providing 0.10 per cent higher interest rate to women investors compared to male investors. Furthermore, senior citizen women receive an extra benefit of 0.60 per cent on their investments.

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate is a new small savings scheme introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2023. Women of any age can invest up to Rs 2 lakh in this scheme and receive an interest rate of 7.50 per cent. Interested individuals can invest in this scheme by visiting any post office.

By availing these offers, women can make their money work harder for them and contribute to their financial independence. On International Women's Day, it is heartening to see financial institutions acknowledging and rewarding the contribution of women to the economy.

