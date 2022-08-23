Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Induslnd Bank launches two digital banking units, know more

At Jalandhar (Punjab) and Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu)

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 01:52 PM IST

Induslnd Bank launches two digital banking units, know more
Induslnd Bank

IndusInd Bank on Tuesday said it has launched two digital banking units, one each in Punjab and Tamil Nadu, in order to support the initiative to accelerate and widen the reach of digital banking services in the country.

The digital banking units will offer a gamut of Digital, Do It Yourself (DIY) journeys. This includes the instant opening of Savings & Current Accounts, Term Deposits, instant processing of Personal and Business loans, KYC updates, DIY Credit Card journeys, internet banking, and account statement generation, IndusInd Bank said in a statement.

Customers will also be able to deposit and withdraw cash through a Cash Recycler. To assist the customers in their DIY journeys, banking experts will be available during standard banking hours. These experts will also guide, support, and educate the customers, it said. Certain services like cash withdrawal/ deposit and internet banking will also be available 24x7 for the convenience of customers.

Commenting on the development, Soumitra Sen, Head - Consumer Bank, IndusInd Bank said, "We are delighted to inaugurate Digital Banking Units in Jalandhar (Punjab) and Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu), two promising markets for the Bank. The mandate is in line with the Bank`s endeavour to promote the adoption of digital banking services throughout the length and breadth of the country for better efficiency and turnaround."

"As we expand into deeper geographies to serve the local populace, we look forward to bringing a whole new world of digital banking convenience and flexibility to our customers," Sen said.

On the overall digital commitment of the Bank, Charu S Mathur, Head - Digital Banking & Strategy (Existing Business), IndusInd Bank said, "We are committed towards increasing digital banking adoption. With the Bank`s Digital 2.0 strategy, our digital-only offerings across various lines of businesses have seen significant growth and traction and we are happy to extend our full stack digital capabilities in Digital Banking Units (DBUs) to drive customer awareness and adoption."

(Source:ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CGBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022 DECLARED at cgbse.nic.in: How to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.