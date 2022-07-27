Train fare discounts for senior citizens may return, but with new criteria

File Photo

The Railways is considering bringing back fare concessions for senior citizens in light of criticism arising from many quarters, as per sources. The plan, however, is to bring back concessions only for specific classes of tickets and also with a change in the age criteria.

The concessions restored may only be valid for travel in general and sleeper classes of trains. Instead of the earlier age criteria of 50 years for women and 60 years for men, the concession may only be extended to those over 70 years of age.

With the move, the Railways would be looking to retain senior citizen subsidy but balance out the cost incurred from concessions.

“We understand that these concessions help the elderly and we never said we were going to scrap it completely. We are reviewing it and will take a decision on it," one of the sources was quoted by PTI.

The concession was withdrawn amid the Covid-19 pandemic back in 2020. At the time, women aged 58 years or above were eligible for 50 percent subsidy. Men aged 60 years and above could avail 40 percent subsidies. 40 percent subsidy was also granted for transgenders in the criteria. This concession was available for all classes.

As per the latest update, the concessions may be limited to non-AC travel only once Railways brings them back.

"The logic is that if we limit it to sleeper and general classes, we cover 70 percent of travellers. These are just some of the options we are considering and nothing has been finalised," a source said.

Concessions in rail fare have been widely discussed over the last couple of decades and multiple committees have recommended its withdrawal. Railways made it optional for senior citizens in July 2016.

Railways offers over 50 types of concessions to various types of passengers which comes with a cost burden of around Rs 2,000 crore annually. Of this, 80 percent of the total discounts are given under the senior citizen concessions. This expenditure has been weighing heavily on Railways, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Parliament last week.

"Hence, extending the scope of concessions to all categories of passengers, including senior citizens, is not desirable," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)