Tatkal tickets are a last-minute booking option in Indian Railways and are available through the IRCTC app and website. No refund is granted for cancelling a confirmed Tatkal ticket.

Recently, several reports claimed that Indian Railways is changing its Tatkal ticket system starting April 15 for AC and non-AC classes as well as for agents. However, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has now issued a clarification, stating that no such move had been planned. In a post on X, IRCTC wrote, “Some posts are circulating on Social Media channels mentioning about different timings for Tatkal and Premium Tatkal tickets. No such change in timings is currently proposed in the Tatkal or Premium Tatkal booking timings for AC or Non-AC classes." "The permitted booking timings for agents also remain unchanged," it added. Tatkal tickets are a last-minute booking option in Indian Railways and are available through the IRCTC app and website. No refund is granted for cancelling a confirmed Tatkal ticket. Notably, Tatkal bookings are allowed in all classes except First AC.

What are Tatkal ticket booking rules?

Currently, tatkal e-ticket can be booked for selected trains one day in advance, excluding the date of journey from the train originating station. It can be booked on the opening day from 10 am for AC class (2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) and at 11 am for the non-AC class (SL/FC/2S). For example, if a train is to depart from the originating station on 2nd May, tatkal booking will commence at 10 am and for non-AC class, it will start at 11 am on 1st May. No concession is allowed in Tatkal Booking. Tatkal charges per passenger in addition to the normal ticket. The Tatkal charges have been fixed as a percentage of fare at the rate of 10 per cent of basic fare for second class and 30 per cent of the basic fare for all other classes subject to minimum and maximum charges.

Some posts are circulating on Social Media channels mentioning about different timings for Tatkal and Premium Tatkal tickets.



No such change in timings is currently proposed in the Tatkal or Premium Tatkal booking timings for AC or Non-AC classes.



The permitted booking… pic.twitter.com/bTsgpMVFEZ — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 11, 2025

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance earns Rs 19757 crore in just 96 hours, remains India's most...