Train fare hike: The Railway Ministry has issued an official circular, increasing the fares of the non-air-conditioned class in mail and express trains by 1 paisa and all air-conditioned classes by 2 paise per kilometre from July 1. Ministry officials had on June 24 hinted at the proposed fare revision. However, the official circular with the fare table according to trains and class categories was released on Monday. The fares of suburban trains and monthly season tickets have been left unchanged in the interest of daily commuters.

Ordinary second-class fare

The ordinary second-class fare has not been increased for up to 500 km and for distances beyond that, there is an increase in the ticket prices by half a paisa per km. The passengers of ordinary sleeper class and first class will also have to pay half a paisa more per km more from July 1.

Fare hike also in special train, including Vande Bharat

"The fare revision also applies to premier and special train services, such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Humsafar, Amrit Bharat, Mahamana, Gatimaan, Antyodaya, Jan Shatabdi, Yuva Express, AC Vistadome coaches, Anubhuti coaches and ordinary non-suburban services, in accordance with the revised class-wise fare structure," the ministry said in a press note. Check full details below:

"Revised fares will apply to tickets booked on or after 01.07.2025. Tickets issued before this date will remain valid at the existing fare without any fare adjustment. PRS, UTS and manual ticketing systems are being updated accordingly," it added. According to the ministry, there is no change in ancillary charges. For instance, the reservation fees, superfast surcharges and other charges have remained unchanged. Similarly, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will continue to be charged in accordance with the applicable rules and the fare-rounding principles will remain as per the existing norms. Check the full notification HERE.

