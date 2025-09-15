Indian Railways introduces new ticket booking rules from Oct 1, only these users allowed to book tickets; check details

The Railway's authorised agents will not be able to book tickets for the first 10 minutes when the reservation opens.

The Railway Board has announced new ticket booking rules for passengers. From October 1, only Aadhaar-authenticated users to book general reservations through the IRCTC website or app during the first 15 minutes after booking opens for any train, PTI reported. Currently, this restriction applies only to Tatkal bookings. Moreover, the Railway's authorised agents will not be able to book tickets for the first 10 minutes when the reservation opens.

