Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Huma Qureshi engaged: Meet Rachit Singh, Maharani actress' rumoured fiancé, acting coach who trained Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal

Gautam Adani's BIG win, bags key ropeway project in Kedarnath, know details

PM Modi accuses Congress-RJD of demographic crisis in Bihar, says, '....'

Indian Railways introduces new ticket booking rules from Oct 1, only these users allowed to book tickets; check details

Trump threatens to call national emergency in Washington DC, criticises Mayor Muriel Bowser, know why

Income Tax Filing 2025 deadline extended to Sept 30? Here's what I-T dept said about viral claim

Meet IIT JEE topper who achieved perfect score, did not work in big IT companies due to..., he is now doing...

Big blow to Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan as star pacer ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury, his name is...

India-US trade talks begin Tuesday, how can India placate Washington? Will New Delhi open farm sector?

Akshay Kumar proudly calls himself 'sidekick' of Aarav, star father pens emotional note, fans call his son 'xerox copy Rajesh Khanna'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Huma Qureshi engaged: Meet Rachit Singh, Maharani actress' rumoured fiancé, acting coach who trained Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal

Huma Qureshi engaged: Meet Rachit Singh, Maharani actress' rumoured fiancé

Gautam Adani's BIG win, bags key ropeway project in Kedarnath, know details

Gautam Adani's BIG win, bags key ropeway project in Kedarnath

PM Modi accuses Congress-RJD of demographic crisis in Bihar, says, '....'

PM Modi accuses Congress-RJD of demographic crisis in Bihar, says, '....'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

Indian Railways introduces new ticket booking rules from Oct 1, only these users allowed to book tickets; check details

The Railway's authorised agents will not be able to book tickets for the first 10 minutes when the reservation opens.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 06:59 PM IST

Indian Railways introduces new ticket booking rules from Oct 1, only these users allowed to book tickets; check details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Railway Board has announced new ticket booking rules for passengers. From October 1, only Aadhaar-authenticated users to book general reservations through the IRCTC website or app during the first 15 minutes after booking opens for any train, PTI reported. Currently, this restriction applies only to Tatkal bookings. Moreover, the Railway's authorised agents will not be able to book tickets for the first 10 minutes when the reservation opens.

READ | Income Tax Filing 2025 deadline extended to Sept 30? Here's what I-T dept said about viral claim

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Charlie Kirk Assassination: Can Tyler Robinson get death penalty? Here's what we know
Charlie Kirk Assassination: Can Tyler Robinson get death penalty?
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Head-to-Head record, stats, key matches, more
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Head-to-Head record, stats, key matches, more
Acharya Devvrat sworn in as new governor of Maharashtra, succeeding CP Radhakrishnan
Acharya Devvrat sworn in as new governor of Maharashtra
Akshay Kumar proudly calls himself 'sidekick' of Aarav, star father pens emotional note, fans call his son 'xerox copy Rajesh Khanna'
Akshay proudly calls himself 'sidekick' of Aarav, father pens emotional note
Big Boost for Uttar Pradesh: Ganga Expressway to cut Meerut-Prayagraj travel time to 6 hours, set to open by...
Ganga Expressway to cut Meerut-Prayagraj travel time to 6 hours, set to open...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE