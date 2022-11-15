Indian Railways gives relief to passengers travelling on general tickets, steps to book tickets from THIS app

Indian Railways has made a significant decision, with reference to general or unreserved tickets. The distance for purchasing general tickets via the UTS mobile app has been raised by railways to 20 kilometres. The ticket could only be purchased up to now if they were within five kilometres of the railroad station.

The UTS mobile app's 5 km distance restriction on the non-suburban segment has been removed, according to the railways. Within a 20-kilometre radius of the railroad station, passengers can now purchase tickets without making a reservation. Additionally, it was disclosed that the suburban section's previous speed limit of two to five kilometres per hour has been raised to ten kilometres per hour.

This decision of the Railways will provide relief to those passengers who travel on general tickets. Due to this, it is also being seen as a decision to reduce the crowd at the ticket counter.

UTS App: Features

Passengers may easily order platform tickets, monthly passes, and general tickets through the UTS mobile app. You can conduct transactions in this using UPI and online banking.

Step-by-step guide to booking online tickets from UTS App: