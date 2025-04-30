The Indian Railways has introduced new rules in ticket booking which will be effective from May 1. These new rules pertain to ticket booking, reservation, refund and other railway services. Railways have announced news for railway passengers with some major changes in the ticket booking system and customers will need to be aware of the new rules. The new rules have been made with a view to providing convenience for the customers and transparency of the system.

Railways ticket booking new rules 2025

Rules for Sleeper/AC coaches

According to the new rules, waiting tickets will be applicable for only General coaches/Unreserved coaches. Therefore, no passenger will be able to travel in Sleeper/AC coaches if he/she is on the waiting list. In case passengers travel in Sleeper/AC coaches with a waiting ticket then they must pay a heavy fine or can be asked to get off the train.

Changes in advance train reservation

Till now, Railways allowed booking for trains 120 days before the travel date. However, the time limit has been changed and according to the new rules, passengers will now be allowed to book train tickets only 60 days in advance. With the new rule, passengers will now have less problems booking tickets and facing long waiting lists.

New rules for Tatkal services

From May 1, Aadhaar Verification will become mandatory for Tatkal ticket booking. Also, no refund will be issued on a confirmed Tatkal ticket. Agent bookings are blocked for the first 30 minutes to prioritize regular passengers.

Railways has also made changes in the prices of some services. Earlier reservation ticket charges were from Rs 20 to Rs 60, now they will be from Rs 30 to Rs 80. The charges for superfast trains will now be from Rs 20 to Rs 100 up from Rs 15 to Rs 75. Tatkal ticket charges will also be changed and will now be Rs 20 to Rs 600 from an earlier price of Rs 10 to Rs 500.