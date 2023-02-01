Search icon
Indian Budget 2023-24: Major boost to agriculture in FM Sitharaman’s budget speech

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2023-24 in the parliament on Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

File Photo

While presenting the Union Budget 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced big boosts for the agriculture industry. FM announced that the agriculture credit target increased to Rs 20 lakh cr for FY'24. The focus will be on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries.

FM further revealed that cash transfer of Rs 2.2 lakh crore was made under the PM-KISAN scheme. Institutional credit in the agriculture sector climbed to Rs 18.6 lakh crore in FY22 from Rs 15.8 lakh crore in FY21.

Much needed support to the sector has been provided by initiatives like PM-KSIAN, PM-Fasal Bima Yojana and forming agriculture infrastructure fund.

Follow Budget presentation | Indian Union Budget 2023-24 LIVE Updates: Centre may raise tax slab to Rs 5 lakh, latest updates

