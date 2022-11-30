'India to see best opportunities in future' Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath advice to students

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath took Twitter to educate the young crowd of the country about how India will most likely have the best opportunities to grow in the coming future. Kamath referred to an article by Shruti Rajagopalan and UN population projections.

Today every other child wants to go out for education and work. The majority of Indians believe that their quality of living is lower than that of other nations and that there are many options and opportunities to earn more money and live better outside of India in western countries. However, many CEOs or business heads of large MNCs are Indian. If only individuals invested and used their talent at home, India could develop more rapidly.

“Whenever students ask me for advice, I say, stay in India. Not just because we need to avoid the brain drain or that there's an obligation to the country, but because India will most likely have the best opportunities in future,” writes Nithin Kamath in a tweet where he shared a chart of population, including UN projections from 1800 to 2100.

One in five people under the age of 25 worldwide are from India. 650 million Indians, or 47 per cent of the population, are under 25. These young Indians exhibit some unique characteristics.

First, they were raised in a post-command-and-control socialist market economy. Born after the 1991 ‘Big Bang’ reforms, two-thirds of Indians have never encountered rationing or long lineups for necessities (other than times during Covid). For three decades, India has experienced annual growth of 6 per cent on average. This generation of Indians wants and expects to compete with the rest of the world, and they have access to global commodities and content, according to Shruti Rajagopalan.

Secondly, Shruti Rajagopalan mentioned, many of these young Indians have grown up with internet access, and more join the online world every year. Nearly two-thirds of people have access to a smartphone, and by 2040, over 95 per cent of Indians will have one. Indians have access to some of the most affordable mobile data plans available worldwide, with average costs of $0.17 per gigabyte and plan to start at just 5 cents.

Thirdly, this generation of Indians has grown up with some exposure to English compared to their parents and grandparents, however only the wealthy with top schooling have native-level fluency.



Another distinction between today's youth and past generations is India's expanding entrepreneurial community and thriving startup scene. Entrepreneurs in previous generations came from business families (castes) and were raised in large cities. The new generation is considerably more prepared to take risks with their time and money rather than choosing a ‘safe and steady’ employment, says Shruti Rajagopalan.

Today, we are also a land of start-ups and are growing rapidly. Earlier the entrepreneurs were only from business families but the trend has changed today. Today, a person's background doesn't matter when it comes to putting a solid concept into action and turning it into a business. Today, there are a ton of entrepreneurs in India who are succeeding in the industry.