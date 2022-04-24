India to mint new Rs 100 coin; Know all about its significance, design features

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay

The central government will mint a special Rs 100 coin to on the occasion of the centenary year of the University of Delhi, the Ministry of Finance’s Department of Economic Affairs said in a gazette notification issued on Friday (April 22).

The coin carrying the denomination of one hundred Indian rupees will be coined at the mint. The coin will be circular in shape with a diameter of 44 millimeter, a standard weight of 35 grams, and carry 200 serrations on its edge (Rs 5 coin has 100 serrations).

The coin will be composed of 50 percent Silver, 40 percent Copper, 05 percent Nickel and 05 percent Zinc.

Design of the coin

One side of the coin will bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with the legend ‘Satyamev Jayate’ (in Hindi) inscribed below. On the left of the legend will be the world ‘Bharat’ (in Devanagari script) and ‘India’ in English on the right. The coin will have the Rupee symbol of ‘₹’ and the denominational value of ‘100’ written in the international numerals below the Lion Capitol emblem, the notification said.

On the other or reverse side, the logo of the University of Delhi will be seen along with ‘Dilli Vishwavidyalaya ka Shatabdi Varsh’ (In Hindi in Devanagri script) on the upper end and “CENTENARY YEAR OF UNIVERSITY OF DELHI” in English inscribed on the lower end. The coin will carry the year ‘2022’ inscribed below the DU logo.