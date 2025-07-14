India's largest govt bank's services, including UPI, IMPS, ATM, to be temporarily unavailable on this date due to...

The bank advised its customers to use UPI Lite services during this period. Check details below.

SBI news: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that certain banking services will be temporarily unavailable on July 16, 2025, due to scheduled maintenance activity. SBI, India's largest government bank, said services including UPI, IMPS, YONO, RINB, ATM, NEFT and RTGS will be temporarily unavailable from 01:05 hours to 02:10 hours on Wednesday, July 16. The bank said these services will resume by 02:10 hours on the same day. The bank advised its customers to use UPI Lite services during the maintenance period.

"Due to scheduled maintenance activity, our services UPI, IMPS, YONO, RINB, ATM, NEFT and RTGS will be temporarily unavailable from 01:05 hrs to 02:10 hrs on 16.07.2025 (IST). These services will resume by 02:10 hrs on 16.07.2025 (IST). Meanwhile, customers are advised to use our UPI Lite Services. We regret the inconvenience and thank you for your patience," SBI made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter).

SBI shares

Shares of the State Bank of India (SBI) closed at Rs 809.10 on Monday on the NSE. The market cap of the bank stands at Rs 7.22 lakh crore, as of July 14.

SBI's fundraising plans

The country’s largest lender has informed stock exchanges that a meeting of its Central Board is expected to be held on Wednesday, July 16. The board will consider and approve fundraising plans for FY26 through issuance of Basel III-compliant bonds, reports suggest.

