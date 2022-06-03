India witness 40% growth in hiring, demand for freshers at highest ever

India recording a hike in hiring trends by 40 per cent

India records a 40 per cent hike in hiring activity in 2022. As per the latest Naukri JobSpeak, May 2022 Index stood at 2863 jobs.

The Naukri.com index shows that freshers with a whopping 61 per cent hiring rate have been hired the most this year followed by candidates holding experience of 4-7 years (+37 per cent), over 16 years (+27 per cent), 13-16 years (+26 per cent) and 8-12 years (+22 per cent).

Commenting on the report, Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said, “The recruitment landscape continues to stay resilient and is sustaining the momentum 2022 ushered in. The job market has shown stable sequential trends that are substantially ahead of last year’s baselines. The secular nature of trends; cutting across metros and non-metros, experienced professionals, and freshers are again a good indicator of this strong hiring sentiment.”

The hiring rate in the hospitality and travel industry spiked significantly with a hiring rate of 357 per cent. The Covid hit caused the most damage to the travel industry and strong growth in hiring shows signs of stability.

After hospitality, the Retail industry hired the most with 175 per cent followed by Real Estate (+141 percent) and Insurance (+126 percent)

Other key sectors that saw an uptick in hiring trends as compared to last year are BFSI (+104 per cent), Education (+86 per cent), Auto (+69 per cent), Oil & Gas (+69 per cent), FMCG (+51 per cent) and IT-Software/Software Services (+7 per cent).

The demand for employees in metros and non-metros remained steady as all cities indicated a double-digit growth in May 2022. Amongst metros, Delhi (63 per cent) registered the highest growth followed by Mumbai (+61 per cent). Other metros, i.e., Kolkata (+59 per cent), Chennai (+35 per cent), Pune (+27 per cent), and Hyderabad (+23 per cent) also showed positive growth.

An optimistic hiring sentiment was observed across all tier-II cities with Jaipur leading the growth in hiring (+76 per cent).

