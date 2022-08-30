Increase in toll tax, LPG price, PNB KYC update and other moves that may hit common man in September

September is about to begin and many changes are going to happen from the first day itself. There will be changes in the rules of banking, prices of LPG. It is also necessary for the farmers to settle the work related to PM Kisan Yojana before the beginning of the new month.

PNB KYC updates

Punjab National Bank has requested its customers for a long time to update their KYC information. The bank has made it clear that August 31 is the deadline for upgrading KYC. The bank had informed the customers by tweeting that as per the guidelines of the Reserve Bank, it is necessary for all customers to update KYC.

According to the bank, if your account has not been updated KYC by 31 March 2022, then complete it by 31 August 2022. To update KYC, contact your parent branch. If you have not updated the KYC, then you will not be able to transfer money from your account.

LPG price change

LPG prices are updated by petroleum firms on the first of every month. It is possible that LPG prices will rise in such a circumstance. You can avoid paying the new rates if you order your LPG cylinder today if you want relief from the price increases.

PM Kisan

The final day for farmers to use eKYC to obtain Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi is August 31, 2022. Farmers' next instalment might be delayed if they don't finish this task by August 31.

Toll tax increase

Those who use Yamuna Expressway to travel to Delhi will have to pay more toll tax from September 1. As per the new hike, the toll rate for cars, jeeps, vans and light motor vehicles has been increased from Rs 2.50 per km to 2.65 km. There has been an increase of 10 paise per km.

Light commercial vehicles, light cargo trucks, and minibuses now pay a toll of Rs. 4.15 per kilometre instead of Rs. 3.90. The toll cost for buses and trucks has gone up from Rs. 7.90 to Rs. 8.45 per kilometre.

Reduced commission for insurance agents

IRDAI has changed the rules of general insurance. Now the insurance agent will get only 20 percent commission instead of 30 to 35 percent. This will reduce the premium amount of the people.

Audi car prices

If you are planning to buy an Audi car in the month of September, then it’s going to be expensive. Audi car prices are going to increase by 2.5 percent. The new prices will be effective from September 20.

Circle rate will increase in Ghaziabad