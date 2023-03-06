Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Income Tax: Top tax-saving options besides section 80C, avail before FY23 ends

Tax-saving options beyond Section 80C under the Income Tax Act explained.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 06:01 PM IST

Income Tax: Top tax-saving options besides section 80C, avail before FY23 ends
Income Tax: Top tax-saving options besides section 80C, avail before FY23 ends

As the end of the financial year FY23 approaches, taxpayers are scrambling to save income tax before March 31. While Section 80C of the Income Tax Act is the most well-known option for tax savings, other alternatives are available to taxpayers.

For those who have already reached the deduction limit of Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C, other options become necessary. Section 80CCD provides an additional deduction of Rs 50,000 for investing in the National Pension System (NPS). Additionally, taxpayers can claim deductions of up to Rs 2 lakh on the interest and Rs 1.5 lakh on the principal amount of a home loan.

Under Section 80D, taxpayers can receive discounts on Mediclaim for themselves or senior citizen parents. They can receive a rebate of Rs 25,000 or Rs 50,000, respectively.

For ordinary taxpayers, interest up to Rs 10,000 per year on savings accounts remains tax-free. Senior citizens can claim a deduction of up to Rs 50,000 on the total interest earned in a financial year under Section 80TTB. Additionally, interest on education loans taken for post-secondary education of children is tax-exempted under Section 80E.

Knowing these options beyond Section 80C becomes essential for those who have already reached their deduction limit. Taxpayers can explore these options to maximize their tax savings before the financial year ends.

Read more: Debit vs Credit Cards: Understanding key differences between both, which one is best for you

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX actress Aabha Paul's sexy photos and videos will make your jaws drop
Meet Union Minister Smriti Irani’s newly married daughter Shanelle Irani
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Raashi Khanna slays with her breathtaking look in gorgeous red saree, check pics here
Hera Pheri 3: From director's death to Akshay Kumar's return, how the threequel was almost cancelled and revived
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CSIR-CRRI Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for Scientist posts, check pay scale and how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.