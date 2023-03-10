Income tax savings without investing: 5 simple tips for India residents

Income Tax Tips: Are you tired of shelling out a huge chunk of your hard-earned money as income tax? Fear not, there are ways to reduce your tax liability without investing in India. Here are five tips to help you save on your taxes:

Claim HRA: If you are a salaried employee and live in a rented accommodation, you can claim House Rent Allowance (HRA) as a deduction under Section 10(13A) of the Income Tax Act. The amount you can claim is determined by your salary and the rent you pay. By availing this benefit, you can save a considerable amount of tax.

Claim LTA: Your employer may provide you with Leave Travel Allowance (LTA) as a part of your salary package. You can claim a tax exemption on this amount if you use it to travel within India. This exemption is available twice in a block of four years. So, if you plan your travel accordingly, you can save tax on your LTA.

Donate to charity: Donating to charity is not only a noble act, but it can also help you save on your taxes. Under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act, donations made to specified funds and charitable institutions are eligible for tax deductions. By making donations to eligible institutions, you can reduce your taxable income and save on your taxes.

Claim medical expenses: Under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, you can claim a deduction for the medical expenses you incur for yourself and your family. The amount of deduction you can claim depends on your age and the type of medical insurance policy you have. By keeping a record of your medical expenses, you can claim a deduction and reduce your tax liability.

Claim education loan interest: If you have taken an education loan for yourself, your spouse, or your children, you can claim a deduction on the interest paid on the loan. This deduction is available under Section 80E of the Income Tax Act and can be claimed for a maximum of eight years from the date of commencement of repayment. By claiming this deduction, you can save tax and also encourage education in your family.

These are some of the ways in which you can save on your taxes without investing. By benefiting from these deductions, you can reduce your tax liability and save more money. Remember to keep proper records and consult a tax professional to ensure that you are claiming all the deductions that you are eligible for.

