Income tax saving guide: These 10 ways can help you save up to Rs 8 Lakh

The last date for filing income tax returns for the financial year 2020-21 has been extended till September 30, 2021, from July 31. This two-month extension comes as a relief for those who are looking to save tax by better planning.

In this article, we will tell you about some deductions you can claim on your investments, earnings and other types of payments and save tax. It may be noted that this is not applicable for the new tax system.

1. Tax Deduction on Home Loan Interest

If you have taken a home loan, you get tax exemption on the interest paid under section 24(b) of Income Tax. According to the Income Tax rules, you can get tax exemption on interest payment up to 2 lakhs. This tax exemption will be available only if the property is 'self-occupied'.

2. Claim Principal Amount of Home Loan

You can avail tax exemption under section 80C on the principal payment of the home loan. However, this limit cannot exceed Rs 1.5 lakhs. So if your remaining deductions under 80C are less than 1.5 lakhs, then you can claim tax deduction by meeting this limit from the principal amount of the home loan.

3. LIC premium, PF, PPF, Pension Scheme

You get all the tax exemptions under Section 80C of Income Tax. For example, if you have taken a policy of LIC, then you can claim its premium. You can get tax exemption under 80C on the principal of the provident fund, PPF, children's tuition fee, national savings certificate, home loan. If you have purchased an annuity plan (pension plan) of LIC or any other insurance company under section 80CCC, then you can claim tax exemption. If you have bought a pension scheme of the Central Government under section 80 CCD (1), then you can claim it. Remember that taking all these together the tax exemption cannot exceed Rs 1.5 lakh.

4. Central Government Pension Scheme

If you invest in the National Payment System (NPS) pension scheme of the central government, then you get an additional exemption of Rs 50,000 under section 80 CCD (1B). This exemption is on top of the tax exemption of Rs 1.5 lakh availed under section 80 (C). The contribution made by the employer to the pension scheme of the Central Government can be claimed under section 80 CCD2. It has two conditions. First, whether the employer is a Public Sector Unit (PSU), state government or any other, the deduction limit is 10 percent of the salary. If the employer is the Central Government, then the deduction limit will be 14% of the salary.

5. Health Insurance Premium

If you have taken any health insurance or do regular health checkups, then you can claim the premium under section 80D. Although its limit is fixed. If you have taken a health insurance policy for yourself, your spouse, children and parents, you can claim a premium of up to Rs 25,000. In this case, the age of the parents should be less than 60 years. If your parents are senior citizens, then the tax exemption limit will be Rs 50,000. A health checkup of Rs 5000 is also available in this. However, the tax deduction cannot exceed the premium of health insurance.

6. Medical and maintenance expenses of disabled dependents

Expenses incurred on the treatment and maintenance of disabled dependents can be claimed. You can claim up to Rs 75,000 in a year. If the dependent person has a disability of 80 percent or more, then a tax deduction of Rs 1.25 lakh can be claimed on medical expenses.

7. Tax exemption on payment of medical treatment

Deduction up to Rs 40,000 paid for treatment of specific illness of self or a dependent can be claimed under Section 80 DD (1B) of Income Tax. If the person is a senior citizen, then this limit becomes Rs 1 lakh.

8. Tax Exemption on Education Loan Interest

Unlimited benefit of tax deduction on interest on education loan. The tax claim starts from the same year in which the loan repayment starts. Its benefit is available for the next 7 years. That is, you can take tax exemption for a total of 8 years. Tax exemption is available on the education loan of two children simultaneously. If a loan of 25-25 lakhs is taken at a 10% interest rate for two children, then the annual interest will have to be paid Rs 5 lakhs on a total of Rs 50 lakhs. Tax exemption will be available on this entire amount.

9. Loan Against Electric Vehicle

Under Section 80EEB of Income Tax, if you have taken a loan to buy an electric vehicle, you can avail of tax exemption of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid.However, this tax exemption will be available only on loans taken between April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2023.

10. House Rent Allowance

If HRA is not a part of your salary, you can claim a house rent payment under section 80GG. Yes, if your company gives HRA then you cannot claim house rent under 80 GG.