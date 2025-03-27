These new tax rules will come into effect from April 1 and impact your investments and tax planning.

With the new financial year beginning on April 1, 2025, several changes in income tax rules will come into effect. Announced in the Union Budget 2025 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, these updates will impact taxpayers across different income groups. From revised tax slabs to higher exemptions, here are five key changes you need to be aware of:

1. Revised Income Tax Slabs

The government has introduced new tax slabs under the new tax regime for FY 2025-26:

Up to Rs 4 lakh – NIL

Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh – 5%

Rs 8,00,001 to Rs 12,00,000 – 10%

Rs 12,00,001 to Rs 16,00,000 – 15%

Rs 16,00,001 to Rs 20,00,000 – 20%

Rs 20,00,001 to Rs 24,00,000 – 25%

Above Rs 24,00,000 – 30%

(No changes have been made to the old tax regime.)

2. Higher rebate under section 87A

To provide relief to middle-class taxpayers, the rebate under Section 87A has been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 60,000. This means individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh under the new tax regime will not have any tax liability.

3. Increase in TDS exemption for senior citizens

Senior citizens will benefit from a higher TDS exemption limit on interest income, which has been raised to Rs 1 lakh. This move will reduce tax deductions on bank deposits and other savings schemes.

4. Higher TCS limit on foreign transactions

The Tax Collected at Source (TCS) limit for foreign remittances has been increased from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. This change will impact those making international investments, travel payments, and educational expenses abroad.

5. Extended deadline for filing updated ITR

Taxpayers now have up to 48 months (4 years) to file an updated Income Tax Return (ITR-U) instead of the previous 12-month limit. This extension gives individuals more time to correct or update their returns without penalties.

