Income Tax Return: Save income tax with this SBI scheme - Details inside

People often find different ways to save tax on their income when they are filing for their tax returns. There are a lot of ways in which an individual can save taxes. Today we are going to tell you about one such scheme by India's top public lender, State Bank of India called the SBI Tax Savings Scheme, 2006. The minimum tenure of the plan is for 5 years which can go up to a maximum of 10 years.

Under this scheme, the investor is required to make a minimum deposit of Rs 1,000. The maximum deposit should not surpass Rs 1,50,000 in a year.

SBI Tax Savings Scheme: Interest rate

The interest rate is similar to that of fixed deposits. According to the latest rates, effective from February 15, SBI FDs maturing between 5 years to 10 years will yield 5.5 percent to general customers.

READ | From PAN-Aadhaar linking to KYC update in bank accounts: Financial deadlines to meet in March 2022

SBI Tax Savings Scheme: Benefits of the scheme to the customers

Customers will get tax benefits under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) is applicable at a general rate.

According to income tax rules, form 15G/15H can be submitted by the depositor to get exemption from the Tax deduction.

SBI Tax Savings Scheme: Who can apply?

Any Indian resident can apply for the SBI Tax Savings Scheme. The application can be done by the individual for themselves or as the 'Karta' of the Hindu undivided family. Having a valid Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a must. The joint account shall be administered to two adults or an adult and a minor.