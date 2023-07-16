Income tax return: Last chance to file ITR without penalty; check e-verification process for FY 2022-23

File ITR without penalty: E-verification process for FY 2022–23 is explained.

Filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) is crucial for millions of taxpayers in India during the month of July. To avoid penalties, it's important to file your ITR for the financial year 2022-23 and assessment year 2023-24 by July 31.

The Income Tax Department emphasizes the timely filing of ITR and urges taxpayers to complete this task promptly. If you haven't done so yet, make sure to file your ITR today.

Remember, filing the ITR is only part of the process. It's equally important to perform e-verification to ensure the ITR is considered complete.

Here's a step-by-step guide to e-verification after filing your ITR. This process must be completed within 120 days of filing.

1. Visit the e-filing portal immediately after filing your ITR and select "I would like to e-verify" to proceed.

2. Provide the required details, such as your Aadhaar linked number, demat account, and prevalidated bank account. An OTP will be sent to the linked mobile number.

3. Enter the received OTP within 60 seconds to complete the verification. Alternatively, if you choose offline verification, you'll need to send the ITR verification form to the Centralized Processing Center (CPC) in Bengaluru.

By following these steps, you can ensure the successful e-verification of your ITR. Remember, timely completion of this process is crucial for a hassle-free tax filing experience.

