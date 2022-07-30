ITR filing AY 2022-23 deadline latest updates: Over 4.52 crore ITRs filed, extension unlikely

File Photo

As the last date for filing income tax returns for the assessment year 2022-23 approaches, there have been calls from some quarters urging the government for an extension. However, there has been no update on the matter and it looks unlikely that the last date will be extended beyond July 31, 2022. The IT department shared an update on the last ITR data.

Over 4.52 crore returns have been filed till July 29, shared the department. It also mentioned that the last minute surge saw 43 lakh ITRs filed on July 29 itself. The department further urged people to file their ITR if they haven’t done so yet, confirming once again the deadline standing at July 31, 2022.

“Over 4.52 crore ITRs filed till 29th July, 2022 & more than 43 lakh ITRs filed on 29th July, 2022 itself. Hope you have filed yours too! If not, pl #FileNow Due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022. Pl visit: http://incometax.gov.in #ITR @FinMinIndia” IT department tweeted.

Earlier, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj had reiterated that the government was not considering an ITR last date extension this time.

"People thought the routine now is that dates will be extended. So they were a little slow in filling the returns initially but now on a daily basis, we are getting between 15 lakhs to 18 lakh returns. This will slightly go up to 25 lakh to 30 lakh returns," he told PTI.

Those who file date will have to pay a late filing fees which is Rs 5,000 for annual income of over Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1,000 for annual income under Rs 5 lakh.

