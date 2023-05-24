Income Tax Return: IT department releases ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms, making online tax filing more convenient

Income Tax Return: In a bid to simplify the process of filing income tax returns for FY 2022-23 and Assessment Year 2023-24, the Income Tax Department has introduced online ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms. This development enables eligible taxpayers to conveniently file their income tax returns once the online form becomes active.

According to the e-filing website, the Income Tax Department has made online ITR-1 and ITR-4 available for filing income tax returns for the assessment year 2023-24. Notably, the online form comes with pre-filled data, incorporating information from sources such as Form-16, salary details, interest income from savings accounts, and fixed deposit interest earnings. It is important to note that the online form differs from the excel utility form, which taxpayers are required to download and subsequently upload on the e-filing website after entering the necessary information.

Compared to the excel utility form, the online income tax return form offers a user-friendly approach to filing ITR. It mandates cross-referencing the information provided with the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form-16, ensuring accuracy in the taxpayer's declarations submitted to the tax department.

Taxpayers with an annual income of up to Rs 50 lakh, encompassing salary income, income from house property, and other sources such as interest and agricultural income below Rs 5,000, can utilize ITR-1 to file their returns. On the other hand, individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and firms (excluding LLPs) earning up to Rs 50 lakh from business and profession, as per 44AD, 44DA, and 44AE, can avail themselves of ITR-4 for filing income tax returns, provided their agricultural income does not exceed Rs 5,000.

Salaried individuals are required to possess Form-16, issued by companies in June, to successfully file their income tax returns. It is worth mentioning that the deadline for issuing Form-16 is June 15. Taxpayers have until July 31, 2023, to file their income tax returns for the assessment year 2023-24. Notably, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had announced the new income tax return form for the financial year 2022-23 and assessment year 2023-24 in the second week of February earlier this year.

The introduction of online filing forms, alongside the pre-filled data feature, has significantly streamlined the income tax return process. With the ease of use and compatibility with relevant documents, taxpayers can promptly and accurately submit their returns, ensuring compliance with the tax regulations. As we move forward, these digital advancements continue to revolutionize the realm of income tax filing, promoting efficiency and convenience for taxpayers across the nation.

