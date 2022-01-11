Income Tax Return filing deadline for AY 2021-22 extended to March 15: Finance Ministry

The central government has extended the deadline for filing the income tax returns for the AY 2021-22 to March 15, 2022, as per the latest notification issued on Tuesday. Prior to this, the last date to file the income tax returns was December 31, 2021.

The Ministry of Finance, in a circular issued on Tuesday, said that the deadline for the income tax returns filing for the assessment year 2021-22 has been extended to March 15 in view of the difficulties faced by taxpayers in the electronic filing of various reports.

In the official circular, it is mentioned that the deadline has been extended "on consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers and stakeholders due to Covid and in electronic filing of various reports".

On consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers/stakeholders due to Covid & in e-filing of Audit reports for AY 2021-22 under the IT Act, 1961, CBDT further extends due dates for filing of Audit reports & ITRs for AY 21-22. Circular No. 01/2022 dated 11.01.2022 issued. pic.twitter.com/2Ggata8Bq3 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) January 11, 2022

The Finance Ministry notice further states, “The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was 30th November 2021 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to 31st December 2021 and 28th February 2022 by Circular No.9/2021 dated 20.05.2021 and Circular No.17/2021 dated 09.09.2021 respectively, is further extended to 15th March 2022.”

The earlier deadline set for the same was December 31, 2021, but many taxpayers and chartered accountants have requested the Income Tax department to extend the deadline as many were experiencing glitches on the new tax filing portal.

Apart from the extension of the Income Tax Filing deadline, the last date for filing various audit reports has also been extended by the Central Board of Direct Taxes. The new due date for the same has been set as February 15, 2022.

The circular states, “The due date of furnishing of Report of Audit under any provision of the Income Tax Act for the previous year 2020-21, which was 30th September 2021... as extended to 31st October 2021 and 15th January 2022... is further extended to 15th February 2022.”