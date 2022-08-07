Income Tax Return e-Verification: Step-by-step guide to e-Verify ITR Using Aadhaar-Based OTP

File photo

Income Tax Return e-Verification: Over 5.82 crore people have filed their income tax returns or ITRs Till July 31, 2022 and only 4 crore of them have been verified. The taxpayers should know the importance of varifying income tax returns because the income tax department treats unverified ITRs as invalid.

The good news for taxpayers is, that the time limit for verification of electronically filed Income Tax returns is reduced from 120 days to 30 days for returns filed on or after 1st August 2022. . The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has announced this via a notification dated 29th July 2022.

You must e-verify ITR within a month after filing the returns if you haven't already. ITR must be e-verified by August 31 in order to be processed.

Taxpayers must can e-verify their ITRs through many available options, including Aadhaar-based OTPs, bank and Demat accounts, net banking, ATMs, and digital signature certificates.

One of the simplest ways to e-verify ITR is with the Aadhaar-based OTP method, for that your mobile number must be linked to Aadhaar.