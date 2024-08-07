Personal Finance

Income Tax Refund: How much time does it take to get ITR refund? Step-by-step guide to check refund status

Here’s a simple way to check the status of your refund quickly. Follow the step-by-step guide below to find out how.

The deadline for filing income tax returns has passed. Some people are now filing their returns with a late fee, while others have already filed and are waiting for their refunds. If you are one of those waiting for your refund, this news will be helpful. Here’s a simple way to check the status of your refund quickly. Follow the step-by-step guide below to find out how: How to Check Income Tax Refund Status: Tax E-filing Website: Visit the Income Tax e-filing website at https://www.incometax.gov.in.

Log in using your User ID, PAN card, and Captcha.

Go to the "My Account" section.

Click on "Income Tax Returns" in the dropdown menu.

Select the assessment year for which you want to check the refund status.

Click on the hyperlink provided.

A pop-up message will appear on your screen, showing the date when the refund was issued. TIN NSDL Website: Go to https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/refundstatuslogin.html.

Enter your PAN card details.

Choose the assessment year for which you want to check the refund status.

Enter the Captcha code and click "Submit."

You will then see the expected date for your income tax refund. Why Might There Be a Delay in Receiving the Refund: The State Bank of India (SBI) processes income tax refunds. Refunds are directly transferred to the taxpayer’s bank account or sent to their address via check or demand draft. Delays can occur if people enter incorrect bank details. Therefore, always ensure that your bank information is entered correctly and verify it before filing your refund.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.