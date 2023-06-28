PAN-Aadhaar link: Know penalty charges if not linked by June 30; 3 easy steps to do it

Representational Image

The Income Tax Department has made it necessary to link PAN with Aadhaar Cards. A taxpayer is responsible for paying the penalty fees if they miss the deadline. Earlier the deadline to link PAN card with an Aadhaar card was March 31, but the government extended the deadline to June 30 for citizens.

It is highly doubtful that the period would be extended further. Therefore, linking your PAN with Aadhaar is crucial.

Currently, individuals who link their PAN and Aadhaar cards must pay a Rs 1,000 fine. However, there could be a number of repercussions if the linking is not finished by the present deadline.

What happens if PAN card is not linked with an Aadhaar card?

If individuals failed to do so then the PAN will become inoperative. PAN is an important document which is required especially for financial purposes. One may face a lot of difficulties as the numbers can’t be furnished in the tax documents if it becomes inoperative.

The tax collected at source (TCS) and tax deducted at source (TDS) will be greater for individuals who have not cited their PAN, according to Income Tax Rule 206AA. The inability to file income tax returns without a PAN may prevent someone from receiving the full amount of refunds they are entitled to.

How to link a PAN card with Aadhaar through SMS?

Open the messaging app on your phone. Create a message and type <UIDPAN <12 Digit Aadhaar Number>< 10 Digit PAN Number> Send this message to 56161 or 567678 An update on the PAN-Aadhaar link status will be sent to your registered mobile number.

How to check PAN-Aadhaar link status online?