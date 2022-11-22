Income Tax: Now pay your tax through UPI or credit card, check how

Income Tax: The Income Tax Department has made various efforts over the past two years to simplify the process of submitting an income tax return (ITR Filing) straightforward and hassle-free. Additionally, a new portal for form correction and income tax return filing has been created by the Income Tax Department. In addition to all of these modifications, the Income Tax Department has also unveiled a new system for paying taxes. Taxpayers can now pay their taxes using a credit card or UPI as well.

Any taxpayer can pay their taxes on the NSDL website using the facility provided by the Income Tax Department with the aid of a debit card issued by an authorised bank and net banking from 16 banks. If you are in this circumstance and do not have an account with one of these banks, paying your taxes may be difficult, but you need not be concerned. As part of the new service made available by the Income Tax Department, in addition to debit cards, tax payments can also be made through credit cards, online banking, pay-at-bank counters, UPI, RTGS, and NEFT.

How can one pay taxes using UPI and a credit card:

Step:1. Log in to the e-filing portal first using your username and password.

Step:2. Now choose the New Payment option under the E Pay Tax option from the e File portal's menu.

Step:3. Select the type of tax you want to pay and then continue.

Step:4. Choose the assessment year and the tax year you will be paying for.

Step:5. After that, provide details on tax breakup, including details regarding tax, surcharge, cess, etc.

Step:6. Now, you can make payments using a credit card, a net banking account, a bank branch, UPI, RTGS, or NEFT.

Any of these payment methods can be used to pay taxes.

Step:7. Download the e-challan as soon as the payment is done. Additionally, the Income Tax Department will send you postal and SMS notifications on tax payments.

How much tax payment fees will be charged:

You won't be charged anything if you pay through the NSDL and Income Tax websites. On the other hand, if you pay through net banking, various banks will be assessed fees that range from Rs 5 to Rs 12.