Income tax return 2023: How to file Income Tax Returns? Know online and offline steps

It is mandatory to file ITR for individuals If the gross total income is over Rs.3,00,000 in a financial year. Here is a quick guide on how to file ITR.

Filing Income tax returns used to be a very long and hectic problem. Taxpayers used to wait in long queues for their but gone are those days. With advancements in technology, online filing, often known as e-filing, makes it simple to file returns quickly and from the comfort of your home or office.

E-filing is the procedure used to submit Income Tax Returns (ITR) online. The ITR e-filing procedure is quick and simple, and it may be finished from the convenience of one's home or workplace. You can save money by filing your ITR electronically because you won't need to employ someone to do it for you.

How to file Income Tax Returns online using e-filing?

  1. Log on to the e-filing website https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal
  2. Register or Login to e-file your returns
  3. Click on "Taxpayer," enter your PAN information, and then click "validate." Next, select "Continue."
  4. Provide the credentials such as your name, address, D.O.B, mobile number, email ID and more. 
  5. Then click on ‘Continue’
  6. Verify details with an OTP sent to the registered mobile number.
  7. Finally, set up a password and secure login message
  8. Once you click "Register," you will see an acknowledgement message letting you know that the registration procedure was successful.

How to file ITR offline?

  1. First, individuals need to request Form 16.
  2. The ITR returns must thereafter be submitted in paper form to the Income Tax Department.
  3. You will receive an acknowledgement slip from the Income Tax Department once the form has been submitted.
