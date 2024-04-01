Twitter
Personal Finance

Income Tax FY25: New tax rules come into effect from today, here's all you need to know

Here's a look at some of the major changes you should be aware of.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 06:12 AM IST

April 1 marks the beginning of a new financial year, after which Union Budget proposals on income tax take effect. These changes were announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech this year in February.

Here's a look at some of the changes in tax rules that will be effective from April 1:

There will be a default adoption of the new tax regime, which aims to streamline the tax filing procedure and promote greater participation in the new regime. However, taxpayers will still have the liberty to stick to the old tax regime if it is more beneficial to them.

The tax slabs will be as follows: Income from ₹3 lakh to ₹6 lakh will be taxed at 5%, ₹6 lakh to ₹9 lakh will be taxed at 10%, ₹9 lakh to ₹12 lakh will be taxed at 15%, ₹12 lakh to ₹15 lakh will be taxed at 20%, and ₹15 lakh and above will be taxed at 30%.

The standard deduction of ₹50,000, which was previously applicable to the old tax regime, has now been incorporated into the new tax regime. This will further decrease the taxable income under the new regime.

The highest rate of surcharge, 37%, on income above ₹5 crore has been reduced to 25%.

Maturity proceeds from life insurance policies issued on or after April 1, 2023, where the total premium exceeds ₹5 lakh, will be subject to taxation.

The leave encashment tax exemption limit for non-government employees was ₹3 lakh, but it has now been increased to ₹25 lakh.

 

