Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Income Tax filing: How much fine will you pay for skipping the ITR deadline?

ITR filing 2022: Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj has made it clear that the deadline will not be extended.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 07:01 PM IST

Income Tax filing: How much fine will you pay for skipping the ITR deadline?
Income Tax 2022: Here's how to file ITR 2022

The Central government has said it wouldn't extend the deadline for the filing of income tax returns. This means that all the taxpayers would be required to file ITR before July 31. Around 3 crore people have already filed their Income Tax returns. Last year, the last date for the filing of income tax had been increased to December 31. Around 5.90 crore people had filled in their Income Tax returns.

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj has made it clear that the deadline will not be extended. Those who fail to file the ITR before the deadline will be liable to pay a fine.  

Those who file their ITR after July 31 will have to pay a late fee of Rs 5,000. This will be implemented on people who have more than Rs 5 lakh annual income. Those whose annual income is less than Rs 5 lakh will pay a late fee of Rs 1,000.  

Here's how to file ITR 2022

Visit the official website, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
- Log in using your PAN.
- On the homepage, go to ‘Download’ and under the relevant year, select the ITR-1 (Sahaj) return preparation software. It will be downloaded in the form of Excel.
- Open and fill in the relevant details from Form-16 on the excel sheet.
- Calculate all the relevant details and save the sheet.
- Click on 'submit Return’ and upload the saved excel sheet.
- Now, upload the digital signature. You can skip this step also.
- The successful e-filing submission message will be displayed on your screen.
- The ITR verification acknowledgment form will be sent to your registered email ID.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS LAWCET answer key 2022 RELEASED at lawcet.tsche.ac.in: Check important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.