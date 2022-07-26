Income Tax filing: How much fine will you pay for skipping the ITR deadline?

Income Tax 2022: Here's how to file ITR 2022

The Central government has said it wouldn't extend the deadline for the filing of income tax returns. This means that all the taxpayers would be required to file ITR before July 31. Around 3 crore people have already filed their Income Tax returns. Last year, the last date for the filing of income tax had been increased to December 31. Around 5.90 crore people had filled in their Income Tax returns.

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj has made it clear that the deadline will not be extended. Those who fail to file the ITR before the deadline will be liable to pay a fine.

Those who file their ITR after July 31 will have to pay a late fee of Rs 5,000. This will be implemented on people who have more than Rs 5 lakh annual income. Those whose annual income is less than Rs 5 lakh will pay a late fee of Rs 1,000.

Here's how to file ITR 2022

Visit the official website, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

- Log in using your PAN.

- On the homepage, go to ‘Download’ and under the relevant year, select the ITR-1 (Sahaj) return preparation software. It will be downloaded in the form of Excel.

- Open and fill in the relevant details from Form-16 on the excel sheet.

- Calculate all the relevant details and save the sheet.

- Click on 'submit Return’ and upload the saved excel sheet.

- Now, upload the digital signature. You can skip this step also.

- The successful e-filing submission message will be displayed on your screen.

- The ITR verification acknowledgment form will be sent to your registered email ID.