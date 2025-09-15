Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Huma Qureshi engaged: Meet Rachit Singh, Maharani actress' rumoured fiancé, acting coach who trained Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal

Gautam Adani's BIG win, bags key ropeway project in Kedarnath, know details

PM Modi accuses Congress-RJD of demographic crisis in Bihar, says, '....'

Indian Railways introduces new ticket booking rules from Oct 1, only these users allowed to book tickets; check details

Trump threatens to call national emergency in Washington DC, criticises Mayor Muriel Bowser, know why

Income Tax Filing 2025 deadline extended to Sept 30? Here's what I-T dept said about viral claim

Meet IIT JEE topper who achieved perfect score, did not work in big IT companies due to..., he is now doing...

Big blow to Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan as star pacer ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury, his name is...

India-US trade talks begin Tuesday, how can India placate Washington? Will New Delhi open farm sector?

Akshay Kumar proudly calls himself 'sidekick' of Aarav, star father pens emotional note, fans call his son 'xerox copy Rajesh Khanna'

Huma Qureshi engaged: Meet Rachit Singh, Maharani actress' rumoured fiancé, acting coach who trained Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal

Huma Qureshi engaged: Meet Rachit Singh, Maharani actress' rumoured fiancé

Gautam Adani's BIG win, bags key ropeway project in Kedarnath, know details

Gautam Adani's BIG win, bags key ropeway project in Kedarnath

PM Modi accuses Congress-RJD of demographic crisis in Bihar, says, '....'

PM Modi accuses Congress-RJD of demographic crisis in Bihar, says, '....'

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

PERSONAL FINANCE

Income Tax Filing 2025 deadline extended to Sept 30? Here's what I-T dept said about viral claim

The official due date for filing income tax returns remains September 15, the Income Tax Department has confirmed.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 06:13 PM IST

Income Tax Filing 2025 deadline extended to Sept 30? Here's what I-T dept said about viral claim
ITR filing news: More than seven crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed so far till 5.17 pm on Monday, September 15, the Income Tax Department said in a tweet. But if you have come across a viral claim that the ITR deadline has been extended until September 30, then beware. The official due date for filing income tax returns remains September 15, the Income Tax Department has confirmed.

I-T dept warns of FAKE message

The department has warned about a viral message that claimed to facilitate a smooth and convenient filing experience for taxpayers, the due date for filing of ITRs is extended to September 30, 2025. "Accordingly, to facilitate a smooth and convenient filing experience for taxpayers, it has been decided that the due date for filing of ITRs, originally due on 14st Sep, 2025, is extended to 30th September, 2025. A formal notification to this effect is being issued separately," the viral message stated.

I-T Dept tweeted, "A fake news is in circulation stating that the due of filing ITRs (originally due on 31.07.2025, and extended to 15.09.2025) has been further extended to 30.09.2025."

READ | ITR filing deadline missed? Here’s what taxpayers can do after September 15

The last date to file ITRs without penalty is September 15 for income earned in 2024-25 fiscal. Last year, 7.28 crore ITRs were filed till July 31 due date.

Netizens complain of glitches

As the filing deadline approaches, netizens are complaining of glitches on the IT portal and demanding an extension. The e-filing portal faced huge traffic as the deadline for filing returns ended on Monday. Despite demands, the department has not given any indication of extending the deadline for filing of income tax returns (ITRs) by individuals, HUFs and those who do not have to get their accounts audited for the financial year 2024-25 (AY 2025-26).

