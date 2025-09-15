Income Tax Filing 2025 deadline extended to Sept 30? Here's what I-T dept said about viral claim

The official due date for filing income tax returns remains September 15, the Income Tax Department has confirmed.

ITR filing news: More than seven crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed so far till 5.17 pm on Monday, September 15, the Income Tax Department said in a tweet. But if you have come across a viral claim that the ITR deadline has been extended until September 30, then beware. The official due date for filing income tax returns remains September 15, the Income Tax Department has confirmed.

I-T dept warns of FAKE message

The department has warned about a viral message that claimed to facilitate a smooth and convenient filing experience for taxpayers, the due date for filing of ITRs is extended to September 30, 2025. "Accordingly, to facilitate a smooth and convenient filing experience for taxpayers, it has been decided that the due date for filing of ITRs, originally due on 14st Sep, 2025, is extended to 30th September, 2025. A formal notification to this effect is being issued separately," the viral message stated.

I-T Dept tweeted, "A fake news is in circulation stating that the due of filing ITRs (originally due on 31.07.2025, and extended to 15.09.2025) has been further extended to 30.09.2025."

The last date to file ITRs without penalty is September 15 for income earned in 2024-25 fiscal. Last year, 7.28 crore ITRs were filed till July 31 due date.

Netizens complain of glitches

As the filing deadline approaches, netizens are complaining of glitches on the IT portal and demanding an extension. The e-filing portal faced huge traffic as the deadline for filing returns ended on Monday. Despite demands, the department has not given any indication of extending the deadline for filing of income tax returns (ITRs) by individuals, HUFs and those who do not have to get their accounts audited for the financial year 2024-25 (AY 2025-26).