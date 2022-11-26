Income Tax Department: Warning released for all PAN holders; complete THIS task to avoid trouble

Aadhaar Card and PAN Card Link: If you don't link your Aadhaar card and PAN card by March 31, 2022, your PAN card will expire, according to the Income Tax Department. Your PAN card will stay merely a piece of plastic if it is inactive, which simply means that you won't be able to use it anywhere. Recently, the Income Tax Department tweeted about this as well.

Tweet by the Income Tax Department:

According to the Income Tax Act of 1961, the final date for connecting is today, the Income Tax Department stated in a tweet, “As per Income-tax Act, 1961, the last date for linking PAN with Aadhaar is 31.3.2023, for all PAN holders who do not fall under the exempt category, failing which the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative. Don’t delay, link today!”

CBDT circular:

Every person who had been assigned a PAN as of July 1, 2017, and who was qualified to receive an Aadhaar number, must link their PAN with their Aadhaar on or before March 31, 2022, according to CBDT's circular F. No. 370142/14/22-TPL issued March 30, 2022. Linking is mandatory. Taxpayers who choose not to link their PAN and Aadhaar would be required to pay a fee of Rs 500. Additionally, from June 30, 2022, individuals who link their Aadhaar card with a PAN must pay a charge of Rs 1000.

1000 rupees fee to be paid:

If you haven't linked your Aadhaar card to your PAN card yet and do so after receiving the circular from the Income Tax Department, you will be required to pay a cost of Rs 1000. Furthermore, if you don't link your Aadhaar and PAN by March 31, 2023, your PAN card will expire and will be of no post-expiry.