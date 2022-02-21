Income tax alert: Your ITR is ‘not filed’ if this important task is incomplete– Know details, last date

The Income Tax department recently issued an advisory regarding an important protocol that taxpayers need to fulfil in order to ensure that tax filing is complete. For tax return to be counted as ‘filed’, it needs to be verified within the stipulated time frame. Else, it will be categorised as ‘not filed’ and the taxpayer will invite the penalties set for those who don’t file returns.

Recently, the Income Tax department issued a reminder about the last date of ITR verification soon approaching, For AY2020-21, the ITR verification deadline is February 28. The department has requested all taxpayers to ensure that their ITR verification is completed before this due date.

“Don’t miss out on the last chance to verify your ITR for AY 2020-21. ITR filing is incomplete if not verified. The last date for verification for AY 2020-21 is 28 February 2022,” the IT department tweeted.

How verification is done?

ITR is usually verified within 4 months of the date of filing. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the department provided tax payers with time frame to verify their return by the end of the current month i.e., February 2022.

Verification can be done by taxpayers electronically using OTP (one-time password) linked to Aadhaar card or by physically mailing the ITR copy to the department’s processing facility for returns in Bengaluru. Verification, through one of the above ways, is a legal requirement to ensure that the declarations made by taxpayers are accurate.

Taxpayers can also apply for a delay in verification with the IT department. In such a case, they will need to do e-verification. This will only be valid if the request for condonation is permitted from the department.