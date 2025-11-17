FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

GATE 2026 big update: IIT Guwahati releases full paper-wise schedule at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; check details here

Odia singer Humane Sagar passes away at 34 due to...

Income Tax Act 2025: Reduced sections, simplified TDS, ITR forms, check features of new law

Big revelation by drug trafficker, names Bollywood celebrities, former MLA in Rs 252-crore narcotics probe

THIS country grounds flights, halts military training for annual college entry exam; not US, UK, China, it is...

PAK vs SL: Two Sri Lanka cricketers return home ahead of T20I series with Pakistan due to...

Lalu Yadav breaks silence after daughter Rohini Acharya’s public comments: ‘Internal dispute will be...'

Who Is Saima Wazed? From WHO leadership to controversy after Bangladesh power shift

Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA arrests key associate of Umar un Nabi from...; reveals he provided...

WPL 2026 mega auction date announced: Check date, venues, live streaming details and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
GATE 2026 big update: IIT Guwahati releases full paper-wise schedule at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; check details here

GATE 2026 big update: IIT Guwahati releases full paper-wise schedule; check here

Income Tax Act 2025: Reduced sections, simplified TDS, ITR forms, check features of new law

Income Tax Act 2025: Reduced sections, simplified TDS, ITR forms, check features

Odia singer Humane Sagar passes away at 34 due to...

Odia singer Humane Sagar passes away at 34

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children

From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children, Tejashwi, Tej

Josh Tongue to Mohammed Siraj: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle

Siraj to Tongue: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle

Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore, it has interiors reflecting her Moroccan heritage, luxurious living room, and...

Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

Income Tax Act 2025: Reduced sections, simplified TDS, ITR forms, check features of new law

The Income Tax Department will bring in new rules and Income Tax Returns (ITR) forms under the new Income Tax Act, 2025, by January. Before its implementation from the next fiscal year starting April 1, the IT department will notify the new rules.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 10:22 PM IST

Income Tax Act 2025: Reduced sections, simplified TDS, ITR forms, check features of new law
The IT dept will notify new rules under The Income Tax Act, 2025
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Income Tax Department will bring in new rules and Income Tax Returns (ITR) forms under the new Income Tax Act, 2025, by January, said Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chief Ravi Agrawal said on Monday. Before its implementation from the next fiscal year starting April 1, the IT department will notify the new rules. “The intent of the department is to keep the I-T Return forms simple to ease compliance under the new law, which replaces the six-decade old Income Tax Act, 1961,” he said. 

After launching the Taxpayers' Lounge at the India International Trade Fair (IITF), briefing the reporters here, he said, “We are in the process of designing forms and rules. We are working towards putting this in place by January so that taxpayers have sufficient time to adapt their processes within their system.” 

He further said that the main aim is to keep the income tax return (ITR) forms simple for taxpayers to facilitate compliance. 

What are the features of the Income Tax Act, 2025? 

The Income Tax Act, 2025 was passed by Parliament on August 12 and will simplify tax laws but not new tax rates. 

All forms under the new Act, including TDS quarterly return forms and ITR forms, are being made anew, with the Directorate of Systems working towards making them taxpayer-friendly. After vetting by the law department, the rules will be notified and laid before Parliament, an official said. 

The Income Tax Act, 2025, which will come into effect from next financial year, April 1, 2026, will also reduce wordage in the legislation making it simple to understand. It has only simplified the language, which was required for understanding the complex income tax laws. 

The new tax law will also do away with redundant provisions and archaic language along with reducing the number of sections from 819 in the Income Tax Act of 1961 to 536 and the number of chapters from 47 to 23. 

The number of words has been reduced from 5.12 lakh to 2.6 lakh in the new law, and it has introduced 39 new tables and 40 new formulas, replacing the dense text of the 1961 law, to enhance clarity. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
GATE 2026 big update: IIT Guwahati releases full paper-wise schedule at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; check details here
GATE 2026 big update: IIT Guwahati releases full paper-wise schedule; check here
Odia singer Humane Sagar passes away at 34 due to...
Odia singer Humane Sagar passes away at 34
Income Tax Act 2025: Reduced sections, simplified TDS, ITR forms, check features of new law
Income Tax Act 2025: Reduced sections, simplified TDS, ITR forms, check features
Big revelation by drug trafficker, names Bollywood celebrities, former MLA in Rs 252-crore narcotics probe
Big revelation by drug trafficker, names Bollywood celebrities, former MLA in Rs
THIS country grounds flights, halts military training for annual college entry exam; not US, UK, China, it is...
THIS country grounds flights for its annual college entrance exam!
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children
From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children, Tejashwi, Tej
Josh Tongue to Mohammed Siraj: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle
Siraj to Tongue: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle
Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore, it has interiors reflecting her Moroccan heritage, luxurious living room, and...
Inside Nora Fatehi's Mumbai home worth Rs 10 crore
From Andy Flower to Ricky Ponting: List of all 10 coaches for IPL 2026
From Andy Flower to Ricky Ponting: List of all 10 coaches for IPL 2026
Meet Lalu Yadav's 7 sons-in-law, Rohini Acharya's husband is..., know about their educational qualifications, profession and more
Meet Lalu Yadav's 7 sons-in-law, Rohini Acharya's husband is..., know about...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE