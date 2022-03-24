Important news for EPFO subscribers! Members must complete this work

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Mar 24, 2022, 09:46 AM IST

If you work somewhere and have a PF account, then this is important news for you. Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has made e-nomination mandatory for its subscribers.

You cannot check the PF account balance without e-nomination. Along with this, you will not be able to get many other benefits.

E-nomination helps the nominee/family members to withdraw money related to PF, Pension (EPS) and Insurance (EDLI) in case of death of the account holder.

With this, the nominee can also claim online.

E-nomination benefits

EPFO subscribers also get the facility of insurance cover under the Employee Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI Insurance cover).

A maximum insurance cover of Rs 7 lakh is paid to the nominee in the scheme. If the member dies without any nomination, then there will be difficulties in processing the claim.

So let us tell you how you can fill the nomination online.

Here's how you can file your e-nomination

1. For EPF/EPS nomination, first go to the official website of EPFO ​​https://www.epfindia.gov.in/

2. Now in Services section click on FOR EMPLOYEES and click on Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP)

3. Now a new page will open, on that login with UAN and Password

4. Select E-Nomination under Manage Tab. By doing this, the Provide Details tab will appear on the screen, then click on Save.

5. Now click on Yes for family declaration, then click on Add family details (Here you can add more than one nominee).

6. For the total amount share, click on Nomination Details, then click on Save EPF Nomination.

7. Now click on E-sign to generate OTP. Now enter OTP on the registered mobile number linked in Aadhaar.

8. By doing this, your e-nomination gets registered with EPFO. After this, you do not need to send any hard copy documents.