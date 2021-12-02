What happens to Aadhaar number, PAN card after the death of cardholder?

UIDAI Rule For Aadhaar:

In today's time Aadhaar card has become a very much needed document. Whether it is availing the benefits of a government scheme or opening an account in a bank, Aadhaar Card is required everywhere. While the Aadhaar Card is not required for registration and certificate of death, it is the responsibility of the family members not to allow Aadhaar Card of the deceased to be misused.

However, what happens to a person's Aadhar number after demise?

After the death of a person, the Aadhaar is not deactivated, as there is no such provision. There is no system to cancel the Aadhaar number of a deceased person.

The birth and death registrar in the country is the custodian of the birth and death data. Currently, there is no mechanism to get the Aadhaar number of deceased persons from the registrar for deactivating the Aadhaar.

But once the Aadhaar number sharing framework is in place among these entities, the registrars will start sharing the deceased's Aadhaar number with UIDAI for deactivation. Deactivating the Aadhaar or linking it with the death certificate will prevent it from being misused after the death of the Aadhaar cardholder.

PAN Card

The reason for surrendering the PAN Card along with the name, PAN and date of birth of the deceased person, will have to be given along with a copy of his death certificate. The e-filing website of the Income Tax Department will find out which AO you want to submit these applications to. Although this process is not mandatory.