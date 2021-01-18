ICICI iDelights New Year offers: Check these top deals on electronics and consumer durables

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has introduced a new year campaign ‘iDelights New Year Bonanza’ for its customers, with offers available on various brands and e-commerce platforms. It is a customised bouquet of offers for its customers to celebrate the beginning of 2021, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

"Available from January 1 to February 28, these offers encompass leading brands in luxury, e-commerce, electronics, grocery, food ordering, travel, health & wellness, fitness, gifting, home décor, automobile and e-learning," the bank said.

Customers can enjoy the benefits of these offers in the form of additional cashback and discounts, which can be availed using the Bank's debit & credit cards, internet banking and Pockets.

Check out these offers on electronics and consumer durables:

1. Up to Rs 2000 discount on Mi10 and Rs 3,000 discount on Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro.

2. Up to 17.5% cashback (maximum of Rs 15,000) on minimum transaction of Rs 20,000 with LG.

3. Up to 10% cashback (maximum of Rs 3,000) on minimum transaction of Rs 8,000 on Panasonic.

4. 10% cashback on Oppo mobiles and up to 10% cashback on purchase of Godrej appliances.

5. Up to 10% cashback on Haier, Hitachi, Toshiba, Eureka Forbes and Whirlpool with varied terms.

Among other interesting offers, the self-employed customers get up to 30% discount on expert assisted tax filing with Cleartax, up to 80% discount on various services of Vakilsearch and 10% cash discount on Awfis home solution.

‘Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card’ users can avail 5% cashback up to Rs 250, plus 1% Amazon Rewards, on rent payment on CRED and 5% cashback up to Rs 200, plus 1% rewards points, on rent payment using NoBroker.co.

Under online food and groceries ordering segment, the Bank has propelled offers keeping in mind the basic needs of the customers. On shopping through Grofers, customers can avail 10% discount up to Rs 250 on a minimum spend of Rs. 2200. On purchasing essentials from Paytm Mall, the Bank is offering 10% cashback up to Rs. 500 on a minimum transaction of Rs. 1000. There is also a 10% cashback in Domino's wallet up to Rs 100 on minimum order of Rs 800 on Domino's app or website.