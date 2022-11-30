ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services to launch digital lending platform iLens, know details

ICICI Bank has announced to launch of a new digital lending platform called “iLens” which is powered by Tata Consultancy Services(TCS).

According to a statement from the IT giant, the platform would digitise the entire lending process --from application to disbursement-- to offer everyone, including new-to-bank customers, unparalleled convenience with faster turnaround of loan applications, greater transparency of loan status and smooth experience.

iLens has already helped customers, including new-to-bank individuals, to avail of housing loans in a completely digital process with hassle-free onboarding via paperless login, uploading documents, receiving instant sanctions, appraising properties and disbursement of loans, the IT company said in a statement shared with stock exchanges.

Also Read: Is internet required for RBI's e-rupee? Will customers earn interest? RBI digital money Q&A) ICICI Bank plans to offer other retail loans such as personal, auto and credit cards on this platform. iLens, which stands for ICICI Bank Lending Solutions, is customised with ICICI Bank’s proprietary policies for loans, data-led algorithms and over 130 application programming interface (API) integrations including with fintech. (

This app enables quicker credit assessment, property appraisals, and legal and technical documentation, the IT firm said, adding that based on these, many of the new-to-bank customers will also be given pre-approved offers -- yet another industry-first initiative.

iLens offers a unified digital interface for all stakeholders--customers, employees, sourcing channels, lawyers, technical officers, and underwriters, according to the statement. It added the latest platform enabling seamless onboarding of customers with minimal data entry, and video KYC, among others.

The IT firm said it has an inbuilt customer interface that helps borrowers track the status of their loan application in real time. V V Balaji, Chief Technology Officer, ICICI Bank, said, "Over the years, we have focused on enhancing customer experience through digital enablement and streamlining of processes. Our digital platforms, usage of analytics and behavioural sciences underpin our banking solutions."

"Currently, we have aligned mortgage loans to the iLens platform making us the first to digitise the entire mortgage lending process. This brings in a significant shift in the industry, as digital journeys for a home loan are available only till receiving the sanction letter. We believe that this platform will offer an unparalleled experience to our customers to fulfil their aspirations of owning a home or a car, acquiring higher education and enabling business growth," the CTO said.

TCS in the statement said its open API architecture enables the back-office processing to be seamlessly integrated with third parties such as legal counsel and property evaluators to accelerate the workflows and eliminate paperwork.

iLens is also equipped with inbuilt e-sign, e-NACH and e-stamp features enabling swift disbursal of the loan with minimal paperwork, the IT firm said, adding that the platform`s mobile-first architecture enables customers to operate it on any device - mobiles, tablets, or desktops.