Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

ICICI Bank's special fixed deposit scheme valid till tomorrow for FDs under 2 crore, check benefits for senior citizens

The scheme is only available for FDs of less than 2 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 08:29 AM IST

ICICI Bank's special fixed deposit scheme valid till tomorrow for FDs under 2 crore, check benefits for senior citizens
ICICI Bank's special fixed deposit scheme valid till tomorrow for FDs under 2 crore, check benefits for senior citizens

The special fixed deposit programme of ICICI Bank will expire tomorrow October 7. The bank provides an additional 0.10 per cent interest rate under the programme for FDs with terms longer than five years. During the duration of the plan, both new and renewed FDs are subject to the rate. The programme, however, is only applicable to FDs under 2 crore rupees.

Through its programme called "Golden Years FD Interest Rates," ICICI Bank has been offering senior citizens rate perks at an increased rate. As of September 30, 2022, the scheme's most recent amendment is in force.

With effect from September 30, ICICI Bank would charge the general public 6 per cent interest on FDs under Rs. 2 crores that mature between 5 and 10 years. The bank provides 6.60 per cent on the same term to senior citizens.

On tenures ranging from 7 days to 5 years, ICICI Bank provides the general public rates between 3 per cent and 6.10 per cent. For these tenures for senior citizens, the rate ranges from 3.50 per cent to 6.6 per cent.

The ICICI Bank requires a minimum deposit of 10,000 crores to start an FD account. Notably, FD interest rates are subject to Tax Deducted at Source following Income Tax Law.

According to ICICI Bank, residents who are senior citizens will receive an additional 0.10 per cent interest rate on an FD for a certain period over and above the current additional rate of 0.50 per cent per annum under the Golden Years FD plan. The higher rate will be offered on newly created accounts as well as deposits renewed throughout the initiative.

The scheme's eligible tenure ranges from 5 years and 1 day to 10 years. The programme is still active as of October 7, 2022. The programme is only applicable to one FD opened with ICICI Bank that is less than Rs. 2 crores.

According to ICICI Bank, if a fixed deposit is opened and the aforesaid scheme is prematurely withdrawn or closed after, on, or after 5 years and 1 day, the appropriate penal rate will be 1.10 per cent. If the deposit opened under the aforementioned programme is closed or prematurely withdrawn before 5 years and 1 day, the current premature withdrawal policy will be in effect.

Through an ICICI Bank FD, a customer may deduct up to 1,50,000 rupees in taxes from their taxable income.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Cheaper loans, discounts and cashbacks on debit and credit cards: Check best bank offers for festive season
Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji attend Brahmastra screening
In Pics: PM Modi releases 8 cheetahs from Namibia at Kuno National Park on his birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 573 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.