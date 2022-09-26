ICICI Bank launches ‘Festive Bonanza’: Here’s how you can get cashback up to Rs 25,000

Representational Image

Private lender ICICI Bank has announced the launch of ‘Festive Bonanza’, a wide variety of offers for its customers at the onset of the festive season on Thursday.

Customers can take advantage of savings and cashbacks worth up to Rs. 25,000 by using the bank's credit or debit cards, internet banking, consumer finance, or cardless EMI. Customers can also take advantage of these offers by making EMI payments with their bank's debit or credit cards.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of ‘Festive Bonanza’ for our customers which will include a plethora of offers, discounts and cashbacks on purchases and spends. We have collaborated with leading brands and e-commerce platforms across a wide range of products and services.”

In addition, we have introduced festive benefits across our banking solutions –home loan, balance transfer, loan against property, personal loan, auto loan, two wheeler loan. We hope that these offers will be able to bring a lot of joy and excitement to our customers," speaking on the launch, Mr. Rakesh Jha, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said.

ICICI bank has curated a bouquet of offers to meet the festive demands of the customers in categories ranging from electrics & gadgets, jewellery, automobile, furniture, etc.