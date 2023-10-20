ICICI Bank issues warning on digital banking frauds, know how to safeguard your money

ICICI Bank warns of fraudsters posing as staff seeking sensitive info through deceptive calls; stay vigilant.

The digitalization of banking has made our lives more convenient, allowing us to handle tasks from the comfort of our homes. However, this convenience comes with increased risks. Digital banking fraud cases are on the rise, with criminals constantly devising new ways to exploit innocent people. ICICI Bank, a private sector bank, has issued a warning to its customers about one such emerging threat.

ICICI Bank chose to communicate this alert via email to its customers. In the email, the bank explains that fraudsters are deceiving individuals by pretending to be bank employees. The bank emphasizes the need for caution, as these criminals might contact customers while posing as bank staff or officers, requesting sensitive information. If you make the mistake of sharing this information, you could fall victim to fraud.

ICICI Bank notes that genuine bank employees never ask customers for personal or sensitive information. The email provides customers with guidance on how to protect their hard-earned money.

The message is clear: a single mistake, such as sharing sensitive information with a criminal posing as a bank employee, can result in significant financial loss. Customers may receive calls where the person on the other end claims to be a bank employee. To build trust, they may provide a name and employee ID. Once trust is established, they could request information like OTP, CVV, card number, and passwords.

These fraudulent individuals may use various tactics. For instance, they might inform you that your credit card is eligible for an upgrade. To proceed with the upgrade and increase your credit limit, they will ask for your card number, CVV, and OTP. Sharing this information will put your finances at risk. Therefore, it's crucial to never disclose personal or sensitive details to anyone.

ICICI Bank reassures customers that the bank never solicits such information from them or requests money transfers to other bank accounts. If you ever receive a suspicious call asking for such information, you should promptly report it to the National Cyber Crime unit. You can visit their website at cybercrime.gov.in or call the helpline at 1930. Your vigilance is key to safeguarding your finances in the digital age.