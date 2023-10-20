Headlines

ICICI Bank issues warning on digital banking frauds, know how to safeguard your money

AUS Vs PAK Free Live Streaming: How and when to watch Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match live on mobile, TV, laptop

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Congress releases second list of 85 candidates except for Amla seat in Betul

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024: Important update about exam date sheet students must know

Durga Puja 2023: Best shubho pujo wishes, messages and greetings to share with friends and family

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ICICI Bank issues warning on digital banking frauds, know how to safeguard your money

AUS Vs PAK Free Live Streaming: How and when to watch Australia vs Pakistan World Cup match live on mobile, TV, laptop

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Congress releases second list of 85 candidates except for Amla seat in Betul

9 times Allu Arjun inspired us with strong messages

10 best countries for remote work

6 Ayurvedic herbs to reduce belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain gets into ugly spat with Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande calls Khanzaadi 'idiot'

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan slams these two contestants for their bad behaviour in season's first Weekend Ka Vaar

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's latest photo divides the internet, netizens say 'isse apne papa ke...'

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

ICICI Bank issues warning on digital banking frauds, know how to safeguard your money

ICICI Bank warns of fraudsters posing as staff seeking sensitive info through deceptive calls; stay vigilant.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 07:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The digitalization of banking has made our lives more convenient, allowing us to handle tasks from the comfort of our homes. However, this convenience comes with increased risks. Digital banking fraud cases are on the rise, with criminals constantly devising new ways to exploit innocent people. ICICI Bank, a private sector bank, has issued a warning to its customers about one such emerging threat.

ICICI Bank chose to communicate this alert via email to its customers. In the email, the bank explains that fraudsters are deceiving individuals by pretending to be bank employees. The bank emphasizes the need for caution, as these criminals might contact customers while posing as bank staff or officers, requesting sensitive information. If you make the mistake of sharing this information, you could fall victim to fraud.

ICICI Bank notes that genuine bank employees never ask customers for personal or sensitive information. The email provides customers with guidance on how to protect their hard-earned money.

The message is clear: a single mistake, such as sharing sensitive information with a criminal posing as a bank employee, can result in significant financial loss. Customers may receive calls where the person on the other end claims to be a bank employee. To build trust, they may provide a name and employee ID. Once trust is established, they could request information like OTP, CVV, card number, and passwords.

These fraudulent individuals may use various tactics. For instance, they might inform you that your credit card is eligible for an upgrade. To proceed with the upgrade and increase your credit limit, they will ask for your card number, CVV, and OTP. Sharing this information will put your finances at risk. Therefore, it's crucial to never disclose personal or sensitive details to anyone.

ICICI Bank reassures customers that the bank never solicits such information from them or requests money transfers to other bank accounts. If you ever receive a suspicious call asking for such information, you should promptly report it to the National Cyber Crime unit. You can visit their website at cybercrime.gov.in or call the helpline at 1930. Your vigilance is key to safeguarding your finances in the digital age.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What is the Hindi term for railway station, can you tell?

The Archies song Sunoh shows Agastya singing for band, Suhana roller-skating, Khushi cycling in Riverdale

'Nehru/Gandhi family's DNA...': Shashi Tharoor clarifies his statement calling Congress a 'family-run party'

Kolkata Durga Puja pandal implements 'no entry' policy for YouTubers, internet reacts

Monty Panesar criticizes PCB's complaints over crowd reception in India: Victory or defeat matters

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE