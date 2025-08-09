ICICI Bank hikes minimum balance to Rs 50,000: How to calculate your MAB and what are the penalties

Will Sanju Samson join CSK? RR captain reacts amid trade rumors and R Ashwin’s 'trade myself' remark
PERSONAL FINANCE
As per the new rules, customers of metro and urban branches need to maintain a minimum average balance of Rs 50,000. For customers of semi-urban branches, the MAB requirement is Rs 25,000, and for rural branches it is Rs 10,000. Read on to know how you can calculate your ICICI Bank account MAB.
Private-sector lender ICICI Bank has raised the Minimum Average Balance (MAB) requirement for accountholders. The change applies to savings accounts of new customers who have been acquired from August 1, 2025. As per the new rules, customers of metro and urban branches need to maintain a minimum average balance of Rs 50,000. For customers of semi-urban branches, the MAB requirement is Rs 25,000, and for rural branches it is Rs 10,000. With this, the MAB for urban branches has jumped as much as five times. Customers failing to meet these requirements will have to pay penalties set by the bank. Here is how you can calculate your ICICI account MAB and information on the penalties for failing to maintain it.
How to calculate your ICICI Bank account MAB?
Banks calculate your MAB by adding the closing balance in your account for each day of the month and dividing the sum by the number of days in the month. For instance, if you maintain Rs 50,000 in the account every day of the month, your MAB will be exactly Rs 50,000. And, if you keep Rs 15 lakh for just one day and zero balance for the remaining month, your MAB will still be Rs 50,000 as 15,00,000 divided by 30 equals 50,000.
What are the penalties for failing to maintain MAB?
ICICI Bank levies a non-maintenance charge if your MAB falls below the mandated level for your account. The penalty is 6 percent of the shortfall from the required MAB or Rs 500, whichever is lower. For example, if your MAB is Rs 5,000 short of the mandated level, you will be imposed a 6 percent penalty on that amount. So your penalty will be Rs 300.
(With inputs from news agency IANS).