ICICI Bank alert! Services charges to be revised from August 1, here's how much you'll have to pay now

If you have an account in ICICI Bank, this news is important for you. From August 1, the bank is changing the charges for its cash transactions, ATM intercharge and chequebooks. These changes will be applicable for the domestic savings account holders of the bank.

According to the ICICI Bank website, the changes to the limit of cash transaction charges will be according to the account type. Therefore, the charges will depend on what type of account you have. The revised charges will be applicable from August 1, 2021.

At present, ICICI Bank account holders get a chequebook with 20 leaves in a year for free. If more leaves are needed, customers have to pay Rs 20 a chequebook with 10 leaves. From August 1, they will get a free check book with 25 leaves in a year, while there is no change in the charges after that. That is, Rs 20 will have to be paid for 10 leaves.

Also read Good news for bank depositors! Cabinet approves amendment to DICGC Act

Charges for cash deposit

Cash deposit anywhere - If you deposit in ICICI bank branch, then Rs 5 per thousand or part thereof, minimum will be Rs 150.Cash Recycler Machine- No charge for first cash deposit made through this in any calendar month, thereafter in the month, Rs 5 per thousand or part thereof, subject to a minimum of Rs 150.

ATM Interchange Charges (Non-ICICI Bank ATMs)

1. If you withdraw cash from any non-ICICI Bank ATM, the first three transactions in a month will be free in 6 metro cities (Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Hyderabad). This includes both financial and non-financial transactions. For the rest of the locations, the first 5 transactions in a month will be free.

Thereafter, any financial transaction will attract a charge of Rs 20, and any non-financial transaction will attract a charge of Rs 8.5. There is no charge on these as of now.

Cash transaction charges (both deposit and withdrawal)

1. ICICI Bank gives 4 free cash transactions every month for regular savings account. Rs 150 will have to be paid on every transaction after the free limit.2. Value Limit (Deposit + Withdrawal) covers both home branch and non home branch transactions.3. Home Branch - From August 1, the value limit in the home branch for customers will be Rs 1 lakh per month per account, Rs 5 will be charged for every Rs 1000 above 1 lakh or a minimum of Rs 150.4. Non Home-Branch – No charge will be levied on cash transaction of Rs 25,000 per day. After this, Rs 5 will have to be charged for every Rs 1000, minimum Rs 150.5. Third Party Cash Transactions (Deposit + Withdrawal) - up to a limit of Rs 25,000 per transaction, Rs 150 per transaction6. For Senior Citizen Customers, Young Star/Smart Star Accounts while the limit of Rs. 25,000 per day will be applicable, no charge of any kind will be levied.

ICICI Bank Regular Plus Salary Account

There will be no charge on the first 4 transactions in a month. After this, a charge of Rs 5 will have to be paid per transaction of Rs 1000, minimum Rs 150.