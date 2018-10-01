I gifted my parents a Jeep Compass
Your first pay check
I think I gave it to my dad
Most expensive purchase till date
Who manages your money and where do you invest
Dad manages my money and I want to invest in mutual funds. Till now all my investments have been in land and property.
Your advice about money
Money doesn't come all the time. So, we've got to invest in the right places when we have the money
Your money mistake
Till now, luckily, I haven't made any mistake
Next big purchase
Well, I am planning to build a house for my parents, back home in Kerala
