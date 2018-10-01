Your first pay check

I think I gave it to my dad

Most expensive purchase till date

I gifted my parents a Jeep Compass

Who manages your money and where do you invest

Dad manages my money and I want to invest in mutual funds. Till now all my investments have been in land and property.

Your advice about money

Money doesn't come all the time. So, we've got to invest in the right places when we have the money

Your money mistake

Till now, luckily, I haven't made any mistake

Next big purchase

Well, I am planning to build a house for my parents, back home in Kerala

H S Prannoy, Indian badminton star, shares some money tips