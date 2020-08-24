Headlines

How to update EPFO KYC details online? Here's a step-by-step guide

The KYC updation is a one time process that helps in the identity verification of its subscribers through linking of the Universal Account Number (UAN) with the KYC details. Here's a step-by-step guide to update EPFO KYC details online.

DNA Web Team

Aug 24, 2020

The Ministry of Labour and Employment on August 22, 2020, said that during the month of July 2020, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been successful in updating 2.39 lakh Aadhaar numbers, 4.28 lakh mobile numbers and 5.26 lakh bank accounts in the UAN of its subscribers.

"As the country faces the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, the concept of social distancing has assumed immense importance. EPFO, as the principal social Security Organization in the country, has been striving hard, to provide unhindered services to its subscribers through digital mode with almost minimal contact," the ministry said.

This KYC updation has helped tremendously in the empowerment of EPFO subscribers for availing services of EPFO in digital mode and thus eliminating the need for any kind of physical contact with any office of EPFO for its needs, the ministry said.

What is KYC updation?

The KYC updation is a one time process that helps in the identity verification of its subscribers through linking of the Universal Account Number (UAN) with the KYC details. Once this exercise is completed and seeded KYC details validated, the EPFO subscriber becomes empowered to avail services of EPFO through digital mode.

Steps to update KYC details online

1. Login to your EPF account using your UAN and password.

2. Go to the 'Manage' section and then click on the 'KYC' option from the drop-down menu.

3. A new page will be displayed which will contain a list with different documents like Aadhar, passport, driving license, the details of which are to be filled.

4. Click on the checkbox next to the document type that you want to update and fill in the details.

5. After updating the details, click on the save option.

6. The uploaded KYC document will be digitally approved by the employer. Till then, the status of KYC will be shown as ‘Pending’.

7. Once the documents get approved, you will receive an SMS.

