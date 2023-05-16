How to retrieve your Aadhaar card online if lost or forgot Aadhaar number, check guide

The Aadhaar card is a crucial document that gives Indian individuals a unique identification. It is necessary for many government and financial transactions because it contains personal information like name, birthdate, and biometric information.

It might be quite stressful to lose your Aadhaar card, but it's important to follow the appropriate procedures to get it back or get a duplicate.

If you have lost your Aadhaar card, then here’s a step-by-step guide for you to obtain it.

UIDAI is an online platform which enables individuals to retrieve their Aadhaar number and also download a copy of their Aadhaar card.

You will require a list of important information:

Your Aadhaar Number or Enrolment ID or Virtual ID

Registered phone number, mail ID

Date of birth

Steps to retrieve Aadhaar card:

Visit https://uidai.gov.in or https://resident.uidai.gov.in Go to the "Order Aadhaar Card" service. Enter 12-digit Unique Identification Number, 16-digit Virtual Identification Number or 28-digit Enrollment Number. Enter details and security code on the screen. Get OTP on the registered mobile number. You will receive your Aadhaar number or enrolment number on your registered mobile number. Again visit the UIDAI Self-Service Portal and click on "Download Aadhaar.”

Step-by-step guide to retrieve Aadhaar card if you don’t have Aadhaar number but have a registered mobile number

Go to https://resident.uidai.gov.in/lost-uideid Service's OTP is provided to your registered phone number You will receive your Aadhaar number on the registered mobile number or mail ID.

Step-by-step guide to getting Aadhaar card through the UIDAI helpline number: